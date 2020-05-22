The 2014 4Runner looks and behaves an awful lot like the current model, so why buy a new one?
So, you've got $20,000 to spend on a used family car. Why not make it something that can go off the beaten path, like a 2014 Toyota 4Runner?
The current 4Runner hasn't changed too much since 2014, so there is hardly a point to buying a new one. Even with a six-year old 4Runner you can expect many more miles of adventure before it expires.
Under the hood, 4.0-liter V6 engine produces 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque.
A five-speed automatic transmission gets the power to the pavement.
At this $20,000 price, you'll probably only be able to afford the base SR5, but that is still enough to get four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case.
Inside you'll get Toyota's Entune infotainment system. It's not a favorite here at Roadshow, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available as they are in the current model.
However, the rest of the cabin is just like what you'd find on a 2020 4Runner.
There is nearly 90 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded.
For a car that is six years old, the 2014 4Runner still looks pretty good.
We think it should last you and your family for a long time to come. Keep scrolling for more photos.
Discuss: 2014 Toyota 4Runner is the old/new car for fun-loving families
