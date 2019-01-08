Ford Explorer's fifth generation is just what the doctor ordered

After about a decade of car-based crossovers eating the Explorer's lunch, Ford finally caved and engineered an Explorer -- based on the Taurus sedan -- that followed the lead of successful, car-based crossovers like the Toyota Highlander.
The Explorer's new engine and car-based construction helped it to achieve 17 miles per gallon in the city and 23 mpg highway for all-wheel-drive models and 18/25 city/highway mpg on front-wheel-drive versions.
To appease budget-minded shoppers even further, the Explorer also came with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine rated at 237 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, allowing the first four-cylinder Explorer to achieve 20/27 city/highway mpg.
New 2018 Explorer strengthens Ford's most well-known SUV, giving customers upgraded style, technology improvements and more choice, including an available 4G modem with standard new Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, plus SYNC® 3
