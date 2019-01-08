Ford Explorer's fifth generation is just what the doctor ordered

  • 2011 Ford Explorer
After about a decade of car-based crossovers eating the Explorer's lunch, Ford finally caved and engineered an Explorer -- based on the Taurus sedan -- that followed the lead of successful, car-based crossovers like the Toyota Highlander.

With 135,704 units sold in 2011, the Explorer more than doubled its volume from the previous year, while also beating the Highlander by more than 34,000 units.

The Explorer's resurgence definitely had something to do with drastically improved fuel economy.

The fifth-gen started life with a 3.5-liter V6 pumping 290 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Explorer's new engine and car-based construction helped it to achieve 17 miles per gallon in the city and 23 mpg highway for all-wheel-drive models and 18/25 city/highway mpg on front-wheel-drive versions.

To appease budget-minded shoppers even further, the Explorer also came with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine rated at 237 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, allowing the first four-cylinder Explorer to achieve 20/27 city/highway mpg.

The SUV got a visual update in 2016, followed by more subtle visual tweaks in 2018.

Throughout this generation's nine years in action, Ford has been injecting more tech into its midsize SUV.

There's built-in Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to keep everyone entertained.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the fifth-generation Ford Explorer.

2016 Ford Explorer Hands-Free Lifthate

New 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum with standard 20-inch Bright Machined face wheels with Dark Painted Pockets

Unique content to air during "Gotham: Wrath of the Villains" stars the Ford Explorer Platinum and showcases various features such as voice-to-text capabilities of SYNC® 3 driver-connectivity system, as well as the 180-degree front camera, hands-free liftgate and active park assist. / Photo credit: ©2016 Fox Broadcasting Co.

2016 Ford Explorer Platinum Series with EcoBoost

New 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum series in Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (exterior)

New 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum series in Blue Jeans

New 2016 Ford Explorer Limited series in White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat

New 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum comes standard with an industry-exclusive 12-speaker, 500-watt Sony Audio System with Live Acoustics and Clear Phase

2018 Ford Explorer exterior

New 2018 Explorer strengthens Ford's most well-known SUV, giving customers upgraded style, technology improvements and more choice, including an available 4G modem with standard new Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, plus SYNC® 3

New 2018 Explorer strengthens Ford's most well-known SUV, giving customers upgraded style, technology improvements and more choice, including an available 4G modem with standard new Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, plus SYNC® 3

New 2018 Explorer strengthens Ford's most well-known SUV, giving customers upgraded style, technology improvements and more choice, including an available 4G modem with standard new Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 10 devices, plus SYNC® 3

2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition

2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition

2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition Interior

2019 Ford Explorer Sport - Ruby Red Metallic

2019 Ford Explorer XLT Desert Copper Edition

2019 Ford Explorer XLT Desert Copper Edition with 2019 Explorer Limited Luxury Edition

