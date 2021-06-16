/>

This Bugatti Veyron could rake in the big bucks on Bring a Trailer

It's the online auction site's 50,000th listing, and it might be BaT's most expensive sale yet.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
This 2008 Bugatti Veyron is Bring a Trailer's 50,000th listing.

It has 8,000 miles on the odometer and is in very good shape.

Finished in Beluga Black with a black leather and Alcantara interior, this original Veyron 16.4 coupe looks classy as hell.

The luxurious interior is almost completely devoid of screens and modern accoutrements. 

While the quad-turbo W16 engine has been left stock, this Veyron has a custom exhaust system.

The car's tires were replaced a few years ago at a cost of more than $40,000.

The auction listing gives great insight into how expensive it really is to own a Veyron.

For instance, replacing the air conditioning cost nearly $25K.

The listing shot to $1,000,000 on the first day bidding was open, and with 10 days left in the auction it could be BaT's most expensive sale ever.

Keep scrolling through our gallery to see more of this lovely Veyron.

