This Bugatti Veyron could rake in the big bucks on Bring a Trailer

It's the online auction site's 50,000th listing, and it might be BaT's most expensive sale yet.
This 2008 Bugatti Veyron is Bring a Trailer's 50,000th listing.
It has 8,000 miles on the odometer and is in very good shape.
Finished in Beluga Black with a black leather and Alcantara interior, this original Veyron 16.4 coupe looks classy as hell.
The luxurious interior is almost completely devoid of screens and modern accoutrements.
While the quad-turbo W16 engine has been left stock, this Veyron has a custom exhaust system.
The car's tires were replaced a few years ago at a cost of more than $40,000.
The auction listing gives great insight into how expensive it really is to own a Veyron.
For instance, replacing the air conditioning cost nearly $25K.
The listing shot to $1,000,000 on the first day bidding was open, and with 10 days left in the auction it could be BaT's most expensive sale ever.
