2006 Ford trucks now the most stolen vehicle in the US, report says

Don't worry, though, the 2000 Honda Civic is still no. 2.
Ford's 2006 F-series pickup trucks were the most stolen vehicles in America in 2019.
This represents an upset, because small imported economy cars have usually held the top spots.
Cars like the Honda Civic of the mid-1990s and early aughts, for example.
Part of their popularity with thieves was popularity and availability.
But now, that popularity has shifted towards trucks and SUVs.
It doesn't hurt that trucks are often more expensive vehicles.
Of course, we expect to see SUVs take a more prominent place on this list in years to come.
Especially as old models like the fifth-generation Honda Accord become rarer.
The study was conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
It also offers a breakdown of most stolen models by state.
