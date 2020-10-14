2006 Ford trucks now the most stolen vehicle in the US, report says

Don't worry, though, the 2000 Honda Civic is still no. 2.

2006 Ford F-series pickup
2006 Ford F-series pickup

Ford's 2006 F-series pickup trucks were the most stolen vehicles in America in 2019.

2006 Ford F-series pickup
2006 Ford F-series pickup

This represents an upset, because small imported economy cars have usually held the top spots.

2000 Honda Civic
2000 Honda Civic

Cars like the Honda Civic of the mid-1990s and early aughts, for example.

2000 Honda Civic
2000 Honda Civic

Part of their popularity with thieves was popularity and availability.

2004 Chevrolet Silverado
2004 Chevrolet Silverado

But now, that popularity has shifted towards trucks and SUVs.

2004 Chevrolet Silverado
2004 Chevrolet Silverado

It doesn't hurt that trucks are often more expensive vehicles.

1997 Honda Accord
1997 Honda Accord

Of course, we expect to see SUVs take a more prominent place on this list in years to come.

1997 Honda Accord
1997 Honda Accord

Especially as old models like the fifth-generation Honda Accord become rarer.

2008 Toyota Camry
2008 Toyota Camry

The study was conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

2008 Toyota Camry
2008 Toyota Camry

It also offers a breakdown of most stolen models by state.

2015 Nissan Altima
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima
2015 Nissan Altima

2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla
2018 Toyota Corolla

2001 Dodge Ram
2001 Dodge Ram

2001 Dodge Ram
2001 Dodge Ram

2018 GMC Sierra
2018 GMC Sierra

2018 GMC Sierra
2018 GMC Sierra

2001 Honda CR-V
2001 Honda CR-V

2001 Honda CR-V
2001 Honda CR-V

