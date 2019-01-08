  • 2006-ford-explorer-9
The 2006 Explorer brought about a more powerful 4.6-liter V8 engine with 292 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque channeled through a new six-speed automatic transmission.

1
The fourth-gen Explorer also boasted a tougher frame, improved suspension and a refreshed interior.

2
The Explorer was still a body-on-frame SUV.

3
This generation of Explorer also had a more luxurious (sort of) Mercury Mountaineer cousin.

4
The Explorer's all-time low of 52,190 sales came in 2009 -- roughly a tenth of what sales were at their peak nine years earlier.

5
This was the last generation of the Explorer to feature traditional, body-on-frame construction.

6
For the base Explorer, the previous generation's 4.0-liter V6 carried on as the standard engine paired with a five-speed automatic, also from the previous generation.

7
Later model years added more tech and convenience features.

8
Unfortunately, this Explorer was simply outdone by its more modern, car-based rivals.

9
Keep scrolling for more photos of the fourth-gen Ford Explorer.

10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
2006 Ford Explorer: The 2006 Ford Explorer features a new, 4.6-liter, 3-valve V-8 with variable cam timing, delivering 292 hp and 300 ft.-lbs. of torque

44
2006 Ford Explorer technical illustration: The 2006 Explorer shares the three-valve, single-overhead-cam heads used on the 4.6-liter Mustang GT and 5.4-liter Ford F-150.

45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
SAN DIEGO, CA., March 30. 2006--All new 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

59
SAN DIEGO, CA., March 30. 2006--All new 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

60
61
62
2007 Ford Explorer: Limited

63
2008 Ford Explorer

64
2008 Ford Explorer: Eddie Bauer

65
2008 Ford Explorer: Eddie Bauer

66
2008 Ford Explorer

67
2008 Ford Explorer

68
69
70
71
2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac: LTD

72
