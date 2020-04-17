Mazdaspeed Miata: 2 years of turbo glory

  • 2004-mazda-mx-5-miata-mazdaspeed-ms-mx-5-miata-001
The Mazdaspeed Miata was only available in 2004 and 2005, and it's left enthusiasts lusting after it ever since.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mazda
Originally available in just red or gray, the Mazdaspeed wasn't strikingly different visually from the naturally aspirated version.

Fogged headlights and a bit of an aero kit helped the Mazdaspeed stand out.

Under the hood was a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with a tiny single-scroll turbocharger pushing out 8.5 pounds of boost.

The Mazdaspeed was good for 178 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual was the only option.

The Mazdaspeed came with special 17-inch wheels.

Badging included at no extra cost!

Look at that supercute little intercooler.

For 2004, the Mazdaspeed Miata started at just over $26,000 including destination, making it quite the little bargain.

Keep scrolling for more photos of Mazda's pocket rocket.

