Mazdaspeed Miata: 2 years of turbo glory

The Mazdaspeed Miata was only available in 2004 and 2005, and it's left enthusiasts lusting after it ever since.
Originally available in just red or gray, the Mazdaspeed wasn't strikingly different visually from the naturally aspirated version.
Fogged headlights and a bit of an aero kit helped the Mazdaspeed stand out.
Under the hood was a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with a tiny single-scroll turbocharger pushing out 8.5 pounds of boost.
The Mazdaspeed was good for 178 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual was the only option.
The Mazdaspeed came with special 17-inch wheels.
Badging included at no extra cost!
Look at that supercute little intercooler.
For 2004, the Mazdaspeed Miata started at just over $26,000 including destination, making it quite the little bargain.
