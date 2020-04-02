Ford Forty-Nine concept was retrofuturism at its finest

  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept
  • 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept

This stunning Ford Forty-Nine concept debuted at the 2001 Detroit Auto Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
1
of 16

This streamlined homage to the Blue Oval's hugely successful '49 Ford came in for rave reviews, and calls to put it into production.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
2
of 16

Powered by a 3.9-liter, 32-valve V8 backed by a five-speed automatic transmission, the engine shared the same displacement as the 239-cubic-inch flathead in the original '49 Ford.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
3
of 16

Check out that roofline.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
4
of 16

The Forty-Nine featured a stripped-down but classy interior. If it had lived to see production, this area would've likely had to change a lot, including the fitment of headrests.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
5
of 16

Back in the early 2000s, there were murmurs this car could make production, possibly in four-door guise to court a larger audience.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
6
of 16

At the time, Ford's mainstay four-door sedan was the already ancient Crown Victoria, a model best known for serving duty as a police car and taxi.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
7
of 16

Surely this would've looked fantastic in your rearview mirror.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
8
of 16

The Forty-Nine debuted during the height of the so-called "retrofuturism" craze, which also produced production cars like the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Plymouth Prowler and Ford Thunderbird.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
9
of 16

Speaking of Thunderbirds...

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
10
of 16

We're still a little miffed that this model never made it to dealerships. Missed opportunity, Dearborn.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
11
of 16

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2001 Ford Forty-Nine concept.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
12
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
13
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
14
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
15
of 16
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
16
of 16
Now Reading

Ford Forty-Nine concept was retrofuturism at its finest

Up Next

Ford Interceptor concept was the Blue Oval muscle car we deserved
Lucid Motors takes a prototype Air EV on an 800-mile California road trip

Lucid Motors takes a prototype Air EV on an 800-mile California road trip

by
2020 Land Rover Defender: We answer your questions

2020 Land Rover Defender: We answer your questions

13:15
Best affordable concept cars that never made it to production

Best affordable concept cars that never made it to production

by
Harley-Davidson might have two all-new bikes coming, leaked documents suggest

Harley-Davidson might have two all-new bikes coming, leaked documents suggest

by
Ford F-150 Hybrid's electrification gear may pair with V6 engine

Ford F-150 Hybrid's electrification gear may pair with V6 engine

by