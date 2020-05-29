Antuan Goodwin's 1999 Mazda Miata is the perfect project car

This is my Miata. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

Because taking apart press cars is frowned upon, I went looking for a project car in 2015, settling on this 1999 Mazda Miata. 

The Miata hits the sweet spot of being inexpensive to own, easy to maintain and one of the best value performers on the road.

At only 140 horsepower, the Miata is far from overpowered, but its connection to the road and handling are unparalleled.

My example is a delightfully low-tech refuge from the more modern cars I test every week. A single DIN aftermarket stereo with Bluetooth is my sole infotainment indulgence.

Stiffening the chassis and upping the crashworthiness is an aftermarket roll bar. Sadly, its presence means I can't raise the top from the driver's seat anymore.

Everything you need for a track day or country road, nothing you don't.

The 10th Anniversary Edition features special badging, Sapphire Blue paint with a matching top and interior and sport package upgrades.

The realities of street parking have left my car a bit rough around the edges, but the scars, modifications and personal touches make it my own.

My original soft top was destroyed by would-be thieves and my OEM seats were damaged when I bought it, so my example makes do with hand-me-down parts gathered from my Miata-driving friends.   

As an introduction to the joys of driving and vehicle ownership or the perfect project car for seasoned gearheads, there's not much that can match the Mazda Miata.

