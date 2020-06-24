The 1995 Toyota Tacoma looks just like today's model

Visually, Toyota hasn't altered its Tacoma formula much over the last 25 years, though big changes have been made underneath the skin.

The Toyota Tacoma has always been an incredibly popular small pickup truck. 

In 1995, you could get the Tacoma with either a regular-cab or an extended-cab body.

Those splashy graphics are so 1990s.

It looks like a fresh load of new Tacomas is heading out to dealerships.

The Tacoma was a capable off-roader back in the day. 

The 1995 Tacoma isn't radically different from the model available at Toyota stores today.

