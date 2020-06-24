1995 Toyota Camry: Blandness incarnate

There's absolutely nothing exciting about a 25-year-old Camry, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

The Toyota Camry has never been a terribly exciting car.

In 1995, you could get a Camry station wagon. 

This body style was highly functional.

Of course, the Camry was also available as a sedan back in 1995.

This car's styling is incredibly generic, which is no longer the case with the current-generation Camry. 

The Camry's back end is just as sleepy as its front. 

For a little extra visual pizzazz, you could get the Camry as a coupe.

Corner carving has never been the Camry's forte.

There's a reason the Camry earned a reputation for being boring...

For more pictures of the 1995 Toyota Camry, keep clicking through this gallery.

