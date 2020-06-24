The 1995 Mercedes-Benz S500 proves luxury never goes out of style

If you wanted a flagship sedan 25 years ago, the S500 would have been an excellent choice.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a fine automobile.

The 1995 S500 model featured a 5.0-liter V8 engine that delivered 320 horsepower.

The 1995 S-Class' interior still looks upscale today, 25 years after it was built. 

This car has no-frills styling.

The 1995 Mercedes-Benz S500 has a timeless design.

Little wipers keep the headlight housings clean for better visibility at night.

Reversing sensors ensured you didn't hit anything while backing up.

The S500 in its natural habitat. 

The S500 is still a stately automobile.

For more photos of the 1995 Mercedes-Benz S500, keep clicking through this gallery.

