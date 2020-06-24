The 1995 version of Honda's well-respected minivan is strikingly different from the one on sale today.
Honda's Odyssey minivan went on sale in the US in 1995.
This van's interior was well designed and thoughtfully crafted.
The Odyssey's interior was extremely functional. The back seats could even fold flat into a bed.
The 1995 Odyssey is a clean, honest-looking machine.
There was plenty of storage space in this van.
Would you drive a 1995 Honda Odyssey today?
Too bad the minivan segment isn't as popular now as it once was.
Discuss: The Honda Odyssey used to have four funky doors
