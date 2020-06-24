The Honda Odyssey used to have four funky doors

The 1995 version of Honda's well-respected minivan is strikingly different from the one on sale today.

1 of 7
Honda

Honda's Odyssey minivan went on sale in the US in 1995.

Read the article
2 of 7
Honda

This van's interior was well designed and thoughtfully crafted. 

Read the article
3 of 7
Honda

The Odyssey's interior was extremely functional. The back seats could even fold flat into a bed.

Read the article
4 of 7
Honda

The 1995 Odyssey is a clean, honest-looking machine. 

Read the article
5 of 7
Honda

There was plenty of storage space in this van.

Read the article
6 of 7
Honda

Would you drive a 1995 Honda Odyssey today?

Read the article
7 of 7
Honda

Too bad the minivan segment isn't as popular now as it once was.

Read the article
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

63 Photos
2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

29 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

26 Photos