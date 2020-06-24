It's incredible how much Ford's half-ton pickup has changed in 25 years.
The F-150 has always been a hard-working pickup truck.
Here's something you don't see very often these days, a regular-cab truck.
Pickups used to be offered with flair-side bodies, which had sculpted bed sides.
Ford used to offer the Lightning, a high-performance version of the F-150.
The 1995 Lightning came with a powerful, 5.8-liter V8 engine.
The base engine in the 1995 F-150 was a 4.9-liter I6.
The F-150 could also be had with a 5.0- or a 5.8-liter V8 engine.
For extra interior space, Ford offered an extended-cab body.
The F-150 is still America's best-selling pickup truck.
Discuss: 1995 Ford F-150: When trucks were trucks
