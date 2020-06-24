1995 Ford F-150: When trucks were trucks

It's incredible how much Ford's half-ton pickup has changed in 25 years.

1 of 9
Ford

The F-150 has always been a hard-working pickup truck.

Read the article
2 of 9
Ford

Here's something you don't see very often these days, a regular-cab truck.

Read the article
3 of 9
Ford

Pickups used to be offered with flair-side bodies, which had sculpted bed sides.

Read the article
4 of 9
Ford

Ford used to offer the Lightning, a high-performance version of the F-150.

Read the article
5 of 9
Ford

The 1995 Lightning came with a powerful, 5.8-liter V8 engine.

Read the article
6 of 9
Ford

The base engine in the 1995 F-150 was a 4.9-liter I6.

Read the article
7 of 9
Ford

The F-150 could also be had with a 5.0- or a 5.8-liter V8 engine. 

Read the article
8 of 9
Ford

For extra interior space, Ford offered an extended-cab body.

Read the article
9 of 9
Ford

The F-150 is still America's best-selling pickup truck.

Read the article
Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

5 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

30 Photos
2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

2019 Honda Civic Sedan: Small visual updates and friendlier tech

63 Photos
2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

2020 VW Passat: This long-distance cruiser is kind of a snoozer

29 Photos
2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

2021 Chevy Colorado takes a couple cues from Silverado

6 Photos
2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

2020 Acura NSX is smooth for a supercar

26 Photos