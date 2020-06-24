The Chevy Camaro has come a long way since 1995

This all-American muscle-machine has gotten so much more powerful, refined and attractive over the last 25 years.
The 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was a strong performance car 25 years ago.
This machine still has aggressive looks.
The Camaro was offered as a coupe and a convertible.
The Camaro looks sinister in black.
How do you like purple on the 1995 Camaro?
The Camaro was probably pretty loud with its available 5.7-liter V8 engine.
The Camaro is designed to be fun.
Look at those performance stats.
The '90s were indeed pretty fun thanks, in part, to cars like the Chevy Camaro.
The Camaro is still one of Chevy's performance icons.
