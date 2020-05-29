Daniel Golson's 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo wagon is both terrible and amazing

This is the 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo that I've owned since 2017 and it's both amazing and horrible. I bought it because I didn't want to daily-drive a stripped-out first-gen Miata through another winter and I had always wanted a turbo Volvo wagon.
2
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
Even though it wasn't the best financial decision -- I hadn't sold the Miata, and didn't for a very long time -- I flew down to Tennessee sight unseen to buy it and drove it back up to Michigan the same day with no issues.
3
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
After half a year of daily driving it, including through a horrible Michigan winter, I made the awful decision to lower it on super stiff springs, absolutely ruining the ride.
4
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
I also straight-piped it, so it's extremely loud and obnoxious. Exactly how I wanted it to be.
5
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
For having 230,000 miles it's in pretty good shape, although a bunch of stuff doesn't work like the sunroof and the power seats. The speedo also stopped working and I don't know why.
6
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
The awesome turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four feels great and the car's a lot quicker than people expect, plus it has been really reliable. Except for when it would never start if the temperature went below 36 degrees, which is a problem in Michigan.
7
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
It's endlessly practical. I moved apartments using it and have transported all manner of things -- it's also extra storage space for things I can't fit in my apartment, like a second set of tires.
8
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
I've road tripped it to Philadelphia for Radwood and it's really comfy on long highway slogs. It gets worse fuel economy than a V8-powered BMW 8 Series, though.
9
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
It's also pretty beat up. The paint looks like garbage, it's missing a front turn signal, there's a bunch of random scrapes and dents. But there's no rust!
10
of
18
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
I really love this car, but I also hate it. It's perfect.
Discuss: Daniel Golson's 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo wagon is both terrible and amazing
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.