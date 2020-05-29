Daniel Golson's 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo wagon is both terrible and amazing

I bought this turbobrick sight unseen and have done a bunch of stupid things to it.

This is the 1994 Volvo 940 Turbo that I've owned since 2017 and it's both amazing and horrible. I bought it because I didn't want to daily-drive a stripped-out first-gen Miata through another winter and I had always wanted a turbo Volvo wagon.

Even though it wasn't the best financial decision -- I hadn't sold the Miata, and didn't for a very long time -- I flew down to Tennessee sight unseen to buy it and drove it back up to Michigan the same day with no issues.

After half a year of daily driving it, including through a horrible Michigan winter, I made the awful decision to lower it on super stiff springs, absolutely ruining the ride.

I also straight-piped it, so it's extremely loud and obnoxious. Exactly how I wanted it to be.

For having 230,000 miles it's in pretty good shape, although a bunch of stuff doesn't work like the sunroof and the power seats. The speedo also stopped working and I don't know why.

The awesome turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four feels great and the car's a lot quicker than people expect, plus it has been really reliable. Except for when it would never start if the temperature went below 36 degrees, which is a problem in Michigan.

It's endlessly practical. I moved apartments using it and have transported all manner of things -- it's also extra storage space for things I can't fit in my apartment, like a second set of tires.

I've road tripped it to Philadelphia for Radwood and it's really comfy on long highway slogs. It gets worse fuel economy than a V8-powered BMW 8 Series, though.

It's also pretty beat up. The paint looks like garbage, it's missing a front turn signal, there's a bunch of random scrapes and dents. But there's no rust!

I really love this car, but I also hate it. It's perfect.

