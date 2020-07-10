1992-1996 Ford Bronco is the one you saw on television

Yep, this is the generation of Ford Bronco that's closer to infamy than standard fame.

The final O.G. Bronco came out for the 1992 model year, following the introduction of the ninth-generation Ford F-150.

The Bronco was once again aerodynamically improved through tweaks to the front fascia styling, rounding things off to better cut through the air.

Features like keyless entry and leather seats made an appearance, too.

The Bronco also received a number of safety updates, including crumple zones and, for the 1994 model year, a standard driver airbag.

The removable hardtop also went away, due in part to the fact that the rear seatbelts and center-mounted brake light were connected to it.

While it was still technically removable, the manual offered no instructions on doing so and specific bolts were used to keep people from tinkering with it.

Of course, we can't talk about the final Bronco without mentioning O.J. Simpson. 

A low-speed chase on Los Angeles' Interstate 405 put the SUV at the center of a massive media spotlight.

While it's unlikely that this infamous car chase truly affected sales in one way or another, there was a slight uptick in Bronco sales in 1995, just before it went off into the sunset to make way for other SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Expedition.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 1992-1996 Ford Bronco.

