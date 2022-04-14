/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
This 1986 Citroën BX 4TC Won the New York Auto Show

Only 62 of these Group B homologation specials were built

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
This 1986 Citroën BX 4TC was the coolest car at the 2022 New York Auto Show.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
It was built as a homologation special for Group B rally racing.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
Two hundred units were planned, but only 62 were built due to the demise of Group B.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
Citroën even bought back and destroyed a bunch of them.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
The styling is spectacular.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
Check out those fender flares!

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
Under the hood is a 200-horsepower turbocharged engine.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
The 4TC has four-wheel drive, and it retains the normal BX's hydropneumatic suspension.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
The BX 4TC was a failure, and that's part of why it's so cool.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
Keep scrolling to see more of this incredible Citroën.

1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
1986 Citroën BX 4TC
