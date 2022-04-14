This 1986 Citroën BX 4TC Won the New York Auto Show

Only 62 of these Group B homologation specials were built
This 1986 Citroën BX 4TC was the coolest car at the 2022 New York Auto Show.
It was built as a homologation special for Group B rally racing.
Two hundred units were planned, but only 62 were built due to the demise of Group B.
Citroën even bought back and destroyed a bunch of them.
The styling is spectacular.
Check out those fender flares!
Under the hood is a 200-horsepower turbocharged engine.
The 4TC has four-wheel drive, and it retains the normal BX's hydropneumatic suspension.
The BX 4TC was a failure, and that's part of why it's so cool.
