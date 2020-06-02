1984 Volkswagen GTI is the daddy of all hot hatches

You're looking at a 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI, the car that kickstarted America's hot hatch movement.
Beloved by enthusiasts, this Mark 1 ("Mk 1") GTI is owned by VW.
Powered by a 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, US-spec GTI models like this one developed 90 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque.
The businesslike interior featured grippy seats and a mandatory manual transmission, its gearshift topped in VW's now-iconic golf-ball knob.
The GTI's golf-ball shifter has become iconic. It's also screwed to a nice, direct gearbox and an easily modulated clutch.
Remember colorful interiors?
Surprisingly roomy, the GTI's practical shape meant that this enthusiast-friendly car could be sold to spouses as a family car.
0-to-60 mph was pegged at 10 to 11 seconds when new. That may sound like an eternity today, but feels much quicker than those numbers suggest.
This particular model has had its exhaust system tinkered with, and it's noisy and aggressive in character.
Fantastic.
Although slow by modern standards, the GTI was quick enough to show its taillights to far costlier European sport sedans in its day.
This GTI didn't receive power steering, but with modest 185/60-series 14-inch tires, it's hardly a problem, and the payoff is great road feel.
America's hot hatch family tree has its roots planted firmly in this first-generation VW GTI.
These original GTI alloy wheels are affectionately known as "Snowflakes" within the VW enthusiast community.
The GTI's red-lined grille has become a well-known styling flourish repeated throughout the car's generations.
A new Golf-based GTI has already been revealed, but the Mk 8 isn't due in US showrooms until the 2022 model year.
