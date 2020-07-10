1984-1990 Ford Bronco II is a complement, not a replacement

Based on the smaller Ranger pickup, the Bronco II offered rugged SUV stuff in a more compact package.
The Bronco II was never meant to be a replacement for its bigger sibling.
Derived directly from the smaller Ranger pickup and packing dimensions closer to the first-generation Bronco, the Bronco II was meant to compete with a new class of utility vehicles.
Four-wheel drive was again standard, although rear-wheel drive was made available in 1986.
In addition to borrowing looks and body parts from the Ranger, the Bronco II also yoinked its powertrain.
Early Bronco II models rocked a 2.8-liter V6 with 115 hp, growing to 2.9 liters and 140 hp in the 1986 model year.
A turbodiesel was at one point available, but it wasn't that good and most people simply skipped over it.
The Bronco II died to make room for the Ford Explorer, but before that happened it was dogged with safety-related controversies.
Specifically, the vehicle was believed to be prone to rollovers, so lawsuits followed Ford well into the 1990s.
Ford doesn't have the cleanest history when it comes to cars (or executives) with II in the name.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Ford Bronco II.
