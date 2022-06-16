The 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster Is Hoonigan's Latest Creation

Racer Travis Pastrana will run this car at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This wild racer is a 1983 Subaru GL tuned by Subaru Motorsports and Hoonigan.
The car was built by Vermont SportsCar.
Many details are meant to mimic Subarus from the 1980s.
The gold wheels are awesome.
Actually, the whole thing is awesome.
The turbocharged engine makes 862 horsepower.
There's a bunch of active aero for better downforce.
This GL will be driven by racer and stunt driver Travis Pastrana.
The GL will make its public debut later this month at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.
