X
The 1983 Subaru GL Family Huckster Is Hoonigan's Latest Creation

Racer Travis Pastrana will run this car at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

Hoonigan Subaru GL
1 of 13 Hoonigan

This wild racer is a 1983 Subaru GL tuned by Subaru Motorsports and Hoonigan.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
2 of 13 Hoonigan

The car was built by Vermont SportsCar.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
3 of 13 Hoonigan

Many details are meant to mimic Subarus from the 1980s.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
4 of 13 Hoonigan

The gold wheels are awesome.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
5 of 13 Hoonigan

Actually, the whole thing is awesome.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
6 of 13 Hoonigan

The turbocharged engine makes 862 horsepower.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
7 of 13 Hoonigan

There's a bunch of active aero for better downforce.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
8 of 13 Hoonigan

This GL will be driven by racer and stunt driver Travis Pastrana.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
9 of 13 Hoonigan

The GL will make its public debut later this month at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
10 of 13 Hoonigan

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Hoonigan Subaru GL
11 of 13 Hoonigan
Hoonigan Subaru GL
12 of 13 Hoonigan
Hoonigan Subaru GL
13 of 13 Hoonigan

