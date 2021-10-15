/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

1972 Datsun 240Z: No nostalgia required

The 240Z absolutely holds up to decades of worship and fanboyism, and it does so on it own merits.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
1972-datsun-240z-1
1 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Datsun 240Z is a sports car legend.

1972-datsun-240z-10
2 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It took inspiration from the untouchable European sports cars of its day and offered an affordable alternative.

1972-datsun-240z-11
3 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 240Z is incredibly basic, but offers a great driving position and excellent control placement.

1972-datsun-240z-12
4 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The car's controls all require a lot of effort, but the car itself feels easy to drive.

1972-datsun-240z-13
5 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The L24 engine, with twin carburetors, is the heart of the early Z and it offers bags of personality, if not tons of power.

1972-datsun-240z-14
6 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Being an old carbureted car, it makes lots of amazing noises and weird smells.

1972-datsun-240z-15
7 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The engine is not a cross-flow design, which looks strange to modern eyes.

1972-datsun-240z-16
8 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This means it has both intake and exhaust manifolds on the same side of the engine.

1972-datsun-240z-17
9 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This Z was part of Nissan's 1997 Vintage Z program that factory-restored these cars and sold them as new from Nissan dealerships.

1972-datsun-240z-18
10 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's done approximately 50,000 miles since then and feels as good as a 49-year-old affordable sports car could.

1972-datsun-240z-19
11 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for lots more photos of this amazing Datsun 240Z.

1972-datsun-240z-2
12 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-20
13 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-21
14 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-22
15 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-23
16 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-24
17 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-25
18 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-26
19 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-27
20 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-28
21 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-29
22 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-3
23 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-4
24 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-5
25 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-6
26 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-7
27 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-8
28 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1972-datsun-240z-9
29 of 29 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

21 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

74 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
2022 BMW M5 CS is one hot sedan

More Galleries

2022 BMW M5 CS is one hot sedan

32 Photos
Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

More Galleries

Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

52 Photos