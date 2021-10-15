1972 Datsun 240Z: No nostalgia required

The 240Z absolutely holds up to decades of worship and fanboyism, and it does so on it own merits.
It took inspiration from the untouchable European sports cars of its day and offered an affordable alternative.
The 240Z is incredibly basic, but offers a great driving position and excellent control placement.
The car's controls all require a lot of effort, but the car itself feels easy to drive.
The L24 engine, with twin carburetors, is the heart of the early Z and it offers bags of personality, if not tons of power.
Being an old carbureted car, it makes lots of amazing noises and weird smells.
The engine is not a cross-flow design, which looks strange to modern eyes.
This means it has both intake and exhaust manifolds on the same side of the engine.
This Z was part of Nissan's 1997 Vintage Z program that factory-restored these cars and sold them as new from Nissan dealerships.
It's done approximately 50,000 miles since then and feels as good as a 49-year-old affordable sports car could.
Keep scrolling for lots more photos of this amazing Datsun 240Z.