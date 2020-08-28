1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is a timeless smile generator

  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus
  • 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus

This 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is the inspiration for VW's coming all-electric van.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
1
of 65

Known as a Samba because of its panoramic sliding canvas roof and extra glass, this 21-window model was designed to see the great outdoors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
2
of 65

Once affordable transportation -- even on the used market -- today, VW Type 2 Microbus models are sought-after collectibles. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
3
of 65

How sought after? Well, this two-tone creamsicle is likely worth somewhere between $130,000 and $150,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
4
of 65

The dashboard and instrumentation are as simple as the rest of the Bus.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
5
of 65

Airbags? No. 

Three-pointed seatbelts? Nope. 

Padded dashboard? No way.

Crumple zones? Not unless you count your ankles and knees...

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
6
of 65

No matter where you go, people from all walks of life smile when you drive this thing. If any car generates more public goodwill among other motorists and pedestrians, I'd be surprised.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
7
of 65

At just 168.5 inches long -- well over a foot shorter than a modern Honda Civic sedan -- this VW is a packaging masterstroke.

It can seat nine people.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
8
of 65

The VW Bus was rear engined and rear-wheel drive. This 1.5-liter example generated 52 horsepower when new.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
9
of 65

Yes, Elon, Volkswagen AG is coming for you.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
10
of 65

VW is promising an all-electric Bus based on its blockbuster I.D. Buzz concept will reach production in 2022.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
11
of 65

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of this 1967 VW Type 2 Bus.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
12
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
13
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
14
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
15
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
16
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
17
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
18
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
19
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
20
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
21
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
22
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
23
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
24
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
25
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
26
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
27
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
28
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
29
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
30
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
31
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
32
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
33
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
34
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
35
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
36
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
37
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
38
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
39
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
40
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
41
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
42
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
43
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
44
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
45
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
46
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
47
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
48
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
49
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
50
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
51
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
52
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
53
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
54
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
55
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
56
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
57
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
58
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
59
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
60
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
61
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
62
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
63
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
64
of 65
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Paukert/Roadshow
65
of 65
Now Reading

1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is a timeless smile generator

Up Next

VW's I.D. Buzz concept creates smiles for miles
Best e-bikes to ride for 2020

Best e-bikes to ride for 2020

by
Ram 1500 TRX vs. Ford Raptor: Clash of the dirt dinosaurs

Ram 1500 TRX vs. Ford Raptor: Clash of the dirt dinosaurs

4:55
These new and used cars take the longest time to sell

These new and used cars take the longest time to sell

by
Good news! The first Audi RS6 Avants have arrived in the US

Good news! The first Audi RS6 Avants have arrived in the US

by
FCA's future small cars will ride on a PSA platform

FCA's future small cars will ride on a PSA platform

by