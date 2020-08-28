1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is a timeless smile generator

This 1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus is the inspiration for VW's coming all-electric van.
Known as a Samba because of its panoramic sliding canvas roof and extra glass, this 21-window model was designed to see the great outdoors.
Once affordable transportation -- even on the used market -- today, VW Type 2 Microbus models are sought-after collectibles.
How sought after? Well, this two-tone creamsicle is likely worth somewhere between $130,000 and $150,000.
The dashboard and instrumentation are as simple as the rest of the Bus.
Airbags? No.
Three-pointed seatbelts? Nope.
Padded dashboard? No way.
Crumple zones? Not unless you count your ankles and knees...
No matter where you go, people from all walks of life smile when you drive this thing. If any car generates more public goodwill among other motorists and pedestrians, I'd be surprised.
At just 168.5 inches long -- well over a foot shorter than a modern Honda Civic sedan -- this VW is a packaging masterstroke.
It can seat nine people.
The VW Bus was rear engined and rear-wheel drive. This 1.5-liter example generated 52 horsepower when new.
Yes, Elon, Volkswagen AG is coming for you.
VW is promising an all-electric Bus based on its blockbuster I.D. Buzz concept will reach production in 2022.
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of this 1967 VW Type 2 Bus.