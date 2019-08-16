This 1965 Aston Martin DB5 shooting brake is the $1.8M grocery-getter of our dreams

  • 1965-aston-martin-db5-shooting-brake-by-radford-4
The history of the 12 Aston Martin DB5 shooting brakes is an interesting one.  

It started when Aston Martin company owner David Brown found his standard DB5 incapable of conveying him, his polo equipment and his dogs around in comfort.  

To solve this, he contacted the factory and requested that they make him a custom one-off shooting brake body for his DB5.  

The factory contracted the work to London coachbuilder Radford and the results were staggering.  

Once other members of the aristocracy got a look at David Brown's car, they began pestering the factory for more.  

Aston Martin obliged and contracted with Radford for 11 more cars.  

A shooting brake, in case you're curious, is like a station wagon or what Brits call an "estate car," but it only has two passenger doors.  

This example sold for $1.765 million during Monterey Car Week at an RM Sotheby's auction.   

Click or scroll through for lots more pics of this historic shooting brake.

