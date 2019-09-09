1929 Bentley Blower race car is a prewar beauty

  • 1929 Bentley Blower
Continuation cars have become a more commonplace practice as modern technology allows companies to recreate the past with precision. 

Bentley said it will create a continuation series of 1929 Bentley Blower race cars.

It's the first time any company has reproduced a prewar race car.

Apparently, Bentley still has the original molds and tooling jigs for the iconic race car of the early 20th century.

For those not in know, the Blower cars laid the groundwork for Bentley's motorsport domination in the late 1920s and early 1930s. 

While the Blower didn't outright win at the car's entry in the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans, it did help Bentley secure victory with a team of Speed Six race cars.

The process will see its car stripped of every panel, nut, bolt and part before a 3D scanner immortalizes each component in the digital realm.

From there, engineers and the Mulliner division will build 12 sets of parts to create 12 "new" Bentley Blowers. Manufacturing will involve both hand tools and modern assembly methods.

The luxury marque underscored that each car will be absolutely identical to the original car in every way possible -- aside from areas dictated by modern safety regulations. 

Bentley's Mulliner division said it will take two years to build all 12 cars, and no, there isn't a set price tag. Like at a fancy restaurant without the prices printed, you know if you can afford it or not.

