Zoom Around With This Discounted Electric Scooter for Just $489 (Save $210)

Electric scooters are a great way to get around town if you want to save energy and reduce your carbon footprint. These gadgets are an alternative option for short-distance travel, especially given how many places still lack adequate public transportation infrastructure. Whether you'd like to take a leisurely ride around town, run a few errands or commute to work, electric scooters can ease the journey.

If you're shopping for an electric scooter, then you've probably discovered that these riders can be expensive, but you can find deals on electric scooters if you shop around. Right now you can save $210 off the cost of the at Wellbots when you use code CNETSCOOT at checkout, bringing the price from $699 to just $489. That's $80 less than you'll find it for at .

The Okai Neon can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour and can handle distances up to 25 miles. It also features a rugged, anti-slip footrest to help you stay secure on the riding platform. The ride is comfortable, too. It has a cushioned silicone pad, a hidden shock absorber and a rear honeycomb tire.

When you're no longer riding the scooter, you can fold it with a simple click for portability and easy transport. At only 37 pounds, it's light enough to carry if you run into stairs or need to store it. The scooter also features a bright LED headlight and taillight so that you can be spotted, even at night. Recharging the bike can take up to six hours, and the maximum carrying load is 220 pounds, so plan accordingly.

A circular display provides speed, speed mode and battery life so that stay informed. And if you choose to connect to the app, you can customize the interface, atmospheric lights and more. It will even keep track of your ride history and unlock additional capabilities, like cruise control.