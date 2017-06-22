ZL1 1LE is officially the fastest Chevrolet Camaro on the Nürburgring

Germany's Nürburgring is a 100-plus-turn menagerie of elevation changes, tight corners and very limited runoff. It's also the place automakers go to test their vehicles' mettle, and Chevrolet managed to come back with a new record.

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE went 'round the 'Ring in 7 minutes, 16.04 seconds, the best of any Camaro ever. It's 13.56 seconds faster than the standard ZL1, and more than 20 seconds faster than the previous-generation Camaro Z/28. In fact, the ZL1 1LE's time is faster than the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS. That's insane.

The Camaro required no additional modifications to the car. It ran on stock Goodyear tires, and its Multimatic DSSV suspension was adjusted (because it's adjustable) for optimal track performance.

The ZL1 1LE is the most hardcore Camaro to date. It's loaded with aerodynamics, including a honking wing out back and some sharp canards up front. It's some 60 pounds lighter than a ZL1, thanks to the new suspension and a lighter rear seat, but otherwise, it packs all the same accouterments as the standard ZL1, including heated seats. It's not cheap, though, coming in at a hair under $70,000.