Now Playing: Watch this: Top 5 Roadshow videos of the year.

2017 was a year of fascinating cars and tech, but only two of your favorite Roadshow videos during the year were actually about cars. Here are all five of those videos (not all of them even shot in 2017) including one of Tim Stevens flying through the woods, the hottest electric car of the year (not a Tesla, though there is a "Tesla" in here), and the #1 upgrade most of us want to make to our cars: Integrating our phones.