You can now ask Alexa for help with car-sharing service ReachNow

Alexa skills can bring additional capabilities to your Amazon Echo. One of its latest skills means BMW's car-sharing program is just a question or two away.

ReachNow, a car-sharing service stocked exclusively with late-model BMWs and Minis, now has an Alexa skill. It needs to access your address, since car sharing is based on location, but that's the only permission it requires. Starting it up is as easy as saying, "Alexa, start ReachNow."

Enlarge Image ReachNow

From there, users can ask Alexa a variety of ReachNow-related questions. Obviously, you can search for available cars in your area, but if you have a specific model in mind, you can ask Alexa how close one is, whether it's a BMW i3 or a Mini Clubman.

The only bummer is that you can't actually reserve the car through the app. The skill only helps you find specific models within a given distance to your house. You'll have to open ReachNow's app to finalize the car reservation, and you can still search for cars using the app as normal. But if you really want to add some voice recognition into the whole process, the Alexa skill is there for you.