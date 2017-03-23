You can launch the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with the shift paddle

By now, it's clear that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is going to be, well, a demon on the drag strip. This week's teaser highlights a new feature called TransBrake.

Flooring the brake, hitting the gas and then releasing the brake would launch a more traditional Challenger. TransBrake locks the transmission's output shaft, so the driver can one-foot launch, using the shift paddle to send the car down the strip. Dodge claims it can improve reaction times by up to 30 percent, and it'll prevent all that torque from overwhelming the front wheels, even if the brakes are clamped down on the rotors.

TransBrake will work up to 2,350 rpm. It preloads the drivetrain so that the torque doesn't slam its way through all the components on its way to the rear wheels. Dodge claims it'll improve acceleration, and thus, 60-foot and quarter-mile times.

We're just a fortnight or so away from actually seeing the Demon, and next week is Dodge's final teaser. Almost there!