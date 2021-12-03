ACDelco/EPAuto/Gearwrench/Tekton/Tooluxe/Craig Cole/Roadshow

You probably just rely on a regular wrench to tighten parts on your car, but any important fastener should be tightened with a torque wrench so it will be neither too tight nor too loose. Doing otherwise can cause a part to break, leak or come undone.

Torque wrenches come in three basic types that I list below but they all do the same thing: allow you to apply a specific amount of twisting force to a nut or bolt to achieve the correct amount of clamping force. Cowboy the process and you can end up with a water pump that leaks or a cracked alloy wheel.

In the US, fastener torque is most commonly expressed in "foot-pounds" or the finer "inch-pounds," depending on the part being fastened and the wrench being used. I won't give you a physics lesson on the definition of those metrics, just know that they are the standard for tightening things.

There are three main kinds of torque wrenches, listed below in my order of preference.

Click wrench: Best combination of cost and quality

These tighten to the desired tightness then click to momentarily stop tightening and to give you a tactile and audible indication. You will need to know how to use a vernier scale to set a click wrench, but that's easy, as I show in the video above. Click wrenches sit at the intersection of affordability and quality.

Digital wrench: Slick, but don't choose a cheap one

These wrenches have a digital interface for setting the desired torque and displaying the max torque used when loosening a fastener, which tends to be trivia more than useful information. Digital wrenches typically emit a beep and vibration when you reach the desired torque level rather than momentarily decoupling like a click wrench does. Digital wrenches may seem like the modern way to go but, as with anything electronic, the cheap stuff tends to be crap. If you're going to buy a digital wrench, spend $150 or more.

Beam wrench: No

I don't like this style of torque wrench because it requires you to watch a loosey-goosey swinging needle or beam as you tighten, and there's no provision to prevent you from overtightening. Beam wrenches are mechanically simple and typically inexpensive but only suitable for coarse work, which is sort of anathema to the whole point of a torque wrench. I'd rather you borrow a good torque wrench than buy a cheap one.

A few finer points