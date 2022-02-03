White House, EPA urge USPS to revisit postal vehicle plans

The United States Postal Service has been trying to replace its extremely long-serving and inefficient (and flammable) Grumman LLV postal vehicles for a while now. This involved an extended RFP (request for proposal) phase, with multiple manufacturers vying for the contract, which is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The USPS finally settled on a proposal from defense contractor Oshkosh Corp., but the White House and the EPA aren't thrilled with the results, according to a report from Reuters published Wednesday.

Earlier in the process, USPS boss Louis Dejoy claimed that 10% of the new postal vehicles would be electric, which is cool for a variety of reasons, and which also jives with the Biden administration's push to electrify the federal fleet. Now, though, it seems that 10% is out the window, and even worse, the EPA's estimates for Oshkosh's new postal vehicle's fuel economy are grim.

How grim? Well, the current Grumman LLV – which was introduced in 1987 – with its ancient GM-sourced "Iron Duke" four-cylinder engine and three-speed automatic gearbox was good for around 8.2 mpg. If you thought that 35 years of technology and innovation would improve on that significantly, you'd be wrong. The EPA claims 8.6 mpg for the new Oshkosh vehicles, and that's embarrassing, even given a postal vehicle's unique use case, which involves lots of low-speed city driving and idling.

Now, it seems to us that this boondoggle could have been easily avoidable if the contract had been awarded to a company that produces vehicles for retail or commercial customers and not defense vehicles for the government. There are a host of electric cargo vans coming from Ford, General Motors, Rivian and others, all of which would likely meet or exceed the requirements outlined in the original RFP.

The White House, for its part, is working with the EPA to encourage the USPS to revisit its contract with Oshkosh and conduct a new environmental impact study for the proposed 165,000 new vehicles. The Postal Service is pushing back, claiming that going electric wouldn't be cost-effective because it's mandated as an organization to self-fund, and the purchase price would be too high.

That cost-effectiveness argument doesn't seem to hold water, though. The EPA estimates that the damage to the environment and public health from running those 165,000 vehicles could exceed $900,000 and dump 20 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the next 20 years. To us, this seems like a "pay now or pay later" situation, and we'd frankly rather just pay now.

We reached out to the USPS and Oshkosh for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.