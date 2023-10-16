Wellbots Knocks Over $1,500 Off Select BirdBike E-Bikes

If you live in a city, an electric bike is one of the most convenient ways to get around. You don't have to worry about gas prices or finding somewhere to park, and they're faster than walking or cycling. And while they can get pretty pricey, right now you can snag one at a major discount. Wellbots is currently offering $1,541 off the BirdBike A-Frame and V-Frame electric bikes, and you can save an extra $20 with the promo code BIRDBIKE20, which drops the price down to just $738. Though there's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The only major difference between these two e-bikes is their frames -- the V-Frame is the better pick for those on the shorter side, while the A-Frame is better suited for taller people. But otherwise, they feature identical specs and hardware. Both bikes are equipped with a powerful 500W motor that can reach speeds of up to 20 mph, and have a removable battery with a range of up to 50 miles (with pedal assist). Plus, they have a durable carbon drive belt so you don't have to worry about chain maintenance on rough rides. The built-in LCD display lets you easily monitor your speed, distance, battery life and more, and they have a 120-decibel alarm to help ward off would-be thieves.

These BirdBikes are a steal at over 60% off their usual price, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best e-bike deals for even more bargains.