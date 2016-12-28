In 2016, my navigator Sabrina Howells and I participated in the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles, an all-female, nine-day, off-road event through Morocco with no GPS. Points are awarded for the shortest distance between checkpoints, not the fastest time. All navigation is done with a compass and a map.
This is a three-part video series of our third attempt to take the win in one of the toughest motorsports events in the world.
In this final episode, another American team has suspension problems, our battery wants to explode and I get all emotional.
Final rankings for the American teams:
Team 180 Chrissy Beavis/Nicole Pitell-Vaughan: 2nd Place
Team 107 Susanah Hoehn/Jo Hannah Hoehn: 3rd Place
Team 178 Sabrina Howells/Emme Hall: 5th Place
Team 184 Susie Saxten/Ivy Cass: 9th Place
Team 182 Teresa Stewart/Sara Jehn: 20th Place
Team 188 Elaine Newkirk/ Keely Sellers: 57th Place
Team 127 Catherine Chiadmi/Cecile Vinson: 102nd Place
Team 181 Maureen Gibbons/Karen Hoehn: 110th Place