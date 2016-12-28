Up Next The 2017 BMW 5 Series will start at $51,200

In 2016, my navigator Sabrina Howells and I participated in the Rallye Aicha des Gazelles, an all-female, nine-day, off-road event through Morocco with no GPS. Points are awarded for the shortest distance between checkpoints, not the fastest time. All navigation is done with a compass and a map.

This is a three-part video series of our third attempt to take the win in one of the toughest motorsports events in the world.

In this final episode, another American team has suspension problems, our battery wants to explode and I get all emotional.

Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow

Final rankings for the American teams:

Team 180 Chrissy Beavis/Nicole Pitell-Vaughan: 2nd Place

Team 107 Susanah Hoehn/Jo Hannah Hoehn: 3rd Place

Team 178 Sabrina Howells/Emme Hall: 5th Place

Team 184 Susie Saxten/Ivy Cass: 9th Place

Team 182 Teresa Stewart/Sara Jehn: 20th Place

Team 188 Elaine Newkirk/ Keely Sellers: 57th Place

Team 127 Catherine Chiadmi/Cecile Vinson: 102nd Place

Team 181 Maureen Gibbons/Karen Hoehn: 110th Place