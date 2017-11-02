Waymo turns to AutoPacific to service its self-driving fleet

It's not the minivan part that's different than usual.

Waymo
Minivans

The largest automotive retailer in the world will soon become the exclusive servicer of a fleet of self-driving minivans.

Waymo announced Tuesday that it has entered a partnership with AutoPacific, the country's largest automotive retailer. AutoPacific will be in charge of maintaining and repairing Waymo's fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans. It will also extend services to any additional brands Waymo brings under its umbrella.

Waymo Castle TestEnlarge Image

Waymo's vans will also be an excellent test of how well the Chrysler Pacifica holds up to some gnarly abuse.

 Waymo

AutoPacific operates 361 different dealerships across the country, and together, the group has sold more than 11 million new vehicles. Something tells me it'll be able to pop dents out of a minivan's rear bumper and make sure there isn't bird, um, detritus on the sensors.

AutoPacific isn't the only group Waymo is using to help manage its fleet. The Google spinoff also inked a multi-year deal with Avis Budget Group back in June for similar services, including fleet maintenance and support. That partnership appears more limited in scope, as it makes no mention of dealing with Waymo's hardware bolted to the Pacificas.

Dealing with a fleet of self-driving cars will be a bit different than a standard group of cars. Ideally, these vehicles will flit about almost constantly, hopping from user to user, which introduces a level of wear and tear not seen on most vehicles. Keeping these vans on the road will require more effort than your average Pacifica, so Waymo could probably use all the help it can find.

Waymo Castle Test
18
Waymo's autonomous Pacifica cruising through Castle
8
Performance
9
Features
9
Design
8
Media & Connectivity
CNET Review
$28,695

