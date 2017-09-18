Waymo's in-house self-driving platform is Intel, inside

Come hell or high water, Intel is determined to lead chipmakers in autonomous-vehicle development, and it's working closely with Waymo to make that happen.

Intel announced today that it provides the chips for Waymo's fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans, underpinning the computing hardware that powers the vehicle's real-time decision-making capabilities. There isn't an "Intel Inside" sticker on the side of the minivan, but Intel's chips are in there.

Enlarge Image Intel Corporation

"As Waymo's self-driving technology becomes smarter and more capable, its high-performance hardware and software will require even more powerful and efficient [computing]," Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, said in a statement. "By working closely with Waymo, Intel can offer Waymo's fleet of vehicles the advanced processing power required for Level 4 and 5 autonomy."

Waymo has long been a fan of creating its systems in-house, which gives it the ability to oversee every step of the process from conception to production. Intel was the chipmaker working with Waymo as it built its latest collection of sensors and software. Waymo's goal is to build a platform that it could conceivably sell to automakers that lack the time or money to create their own in-house solutions, and having this level of control over its product could give it a competitive edge when the time comes.

Intel is on a tear when it comes to injecting its chips into self-driving vehicle platforms. In March, Intel announced a $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye, a parts supplier focused on self-driving vehicles. The two (now one) teamed up with both BMW and Fiat Chrysler, announcing an intention to put 100 self-driving vehicles on roads for testing purposes, the first batch of which should arrive this year.