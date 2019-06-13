Watch VW's electric ID R crush the Nürburgring EV lap record

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

A little over a week ago, Volkswagen's record-breaking ID R electric race car captured the EV lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with an astounding lap of 6 minutes, 5 seconds. If you haven't watched the in-car footage yet, here's your chance.

Volkswagen, not one to miss an opportunity, has posted its onboard footage from the ID R's record-setting run on June 3. It's absolutely wild, with its two electric motors screaming in high pitches while the tires do everything they can to maintain grip. It's incredible just how quickly the trees and barriers fly past the ID R. It's like the video is permanently set to fast-forward. Benny Hill would be proud.

It was all but a given that VW and driver Romain Dumas would pick up this record. Previously, the ID R picked up the overall record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and it also earned the EV record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a crown it intends to fight for again this year when the hillclimb kicks off on July 4.

The ID R is a beast of a race car. Built as part of an effort to expand awareness of VW's fledgling ID electric sub-brand, this record breaker has two electric motors putting out 670 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It weighs less than 2,425 pounds, as well, which results in the bonkers acceleration seen in the video. And, judging by how well it's doing at various tracks and events, it's unlikely that this will be the last we see of it.