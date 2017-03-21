Watch the Ford F-150 Raptor blast through the Baja 1000 in 360-degree VR

The Ford Raptor is a hard truck to hate. So when we see something interesting that involves it, it's hard for us to pass it over.

Ford just released "Born to Baja," a 360-degree VR video that witnesses the birth of the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, followed by its trip to the grueling Baja 1000 off-road race in Mexico. The truck competed in the stock full competition class, with only a few key safety components -- seats, harnesses, a fuel cell and a cage -- separating it from a regular ol' production Raptor.

Set to the sweet sounds of Ford's favorite narrator, Denis Leary, the video offers a unique way to witness one of the gnarliest off-road races of the year. This wasn't the Raptor's only off-road race this year, either. It also participated in the Best in the Desert series, and our own Emme Hall was able to experience the race from the Raptor's cabin. I am only slightly jealous.