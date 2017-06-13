Watch the 2018 Audi A8 park itself with ease

Audi will finally unveil the new version of its flagship luxury sedan, the 2018 Audi A8, at a summit in July. For now, though, we've got a teaser clip that gives us a look at the car and some of its semiautonomous capabilities.

The teaser clip, published Monday, is short but shows off the 2018 A8's remote parking capability. It only appears to require a single press of the key fob, which seems way too easy compared to current semiautonomous parking systems. Tesla's Summon and BMW's remote-parking systems both require more human attention to ensure the car does the right thing.

This clip also gives us the best look yet at Audi's new luxo-barge. The taillights are traditional Audi LED units, and there's a nice little integrated spoiler lip coming off the trunk. The front of the car is far away, but we can clearly see a gargantuan hexagonal grille and some slim headlights. The interior features an interesting four-spoke wheel design and a gauge cluster that appears to be a single screen.

We'll see the full monty on July 11 -- and as a bit of product placement in Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on July 7, according to the video. While there's plenty we still don't know, we do know that all new A8s will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It'll also be capable of SAE Level 3 autonomy, although it's not clear if that will be available at launch.