Watch GM's Cruise Automation navigate San Francisco at night

There were reportedly zero events on the drive that required human intervention.

Car Industry

GM owns Cruise Automation, but it operates as a startup, working sort of outside the larger GM bubble. Its latest self-driving foray took place at night, and cameras were rolling.

The video above shows a nighttime cruise through San Francisco, behind the wheel of a vehicle driving autonomously, likely one of Cruise's Chevrolet Bolt EVs. According to Cruise's description, the 21-minute drive (a sped-up version is below) featured five scheduled stops and zero cases of human intervention, even when a raccoon makes its way into the picture.

While this is just one video, and it's not indicative of every Cruise attempt at autonomous driving, it's good to see a self-driving car's trip conclude without an issue. And the system isn't pitch perfect, with some jerky stops and some wandering in the lane, but it's still a pretty solid drive overall.

Cruise is no stranger to this type of video, having already released one of its self-driving hardware putting around San Francisco in the daytime. My guess is that the next one will feature some rain, perhaps.

CNET First Take

More stories

Up Next: Velodyne lidar enters the no-spin zone
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF