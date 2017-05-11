Watch a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT drag race a Hemi-powered hot rod

I love a good drag race. I love 'em even more when they involve offbeat vehicles and a good amount of horsepower, and this video contains both.

This drag race is courtesy of Jeep's United Kingdom arm. The automaker pitted its Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (no, not the Trackhawk) against a Hemi-powered hot rod, for no reason I can surmise other than it being a fun way to show off the Grand Cherokee's power. Behind the wheel of the Grand Cherokee is UK drag racing champion Stuart Doignie.

The Grand Cherokee is a hulking brute, but it's packing a 6.4-liter V8 good for 468 horsepower, which is sent to all four wheels. On the other side of the drag strip, the hot rod uses a 1956 Desoto Hemi V8 with about 304 horsepower making its way to the rear wheels. It appears a bit lighter than the Grand Cherokee, but all-wheel drive might eat up that advantage.

I won't spoil it for you, but it's a fun drag race. I couldn't even imagine what this drag race would look like if Jeep swapped out the Grand Cherokee SRT for the 707-horsepower Trackhawk.