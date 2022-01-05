Walmart orders 5,000 BrightDrop electric vans, FedEx plans for 20,000 more

BrightDrop

CES

BrightDrop has another customer, and a big name at that: Walmart. The General Motors subsidiary announced at CES 2022 that Walmart has reserved 5,000 of BrightDrop's electric delivery vans. The tally includes a mix of the large EV600 and smaller EV410 vans.

CES is a fitting location to announce BrightDrop's growth. The company officially launched at CES 2021 and quickly made a splash as FedEx signed on as its first major customer. Speaking of FedEx, BrightDrop also announced this year that the logistics company plans to order even more vans, intending to put 20,000 of them in the FedEx fleet. The company ordered 500 to start with, but signed a contract for priority production with GM to build another 2,000 in the next few years. FedEx will also play a key part in testing BrightDrop's motorized pallet, the EP1 electrified container.

At Walmart, the retail giant will use its BrightDrop vans as part of its InHome delivery service. The company hopes to bring the service, which sees trained associates deliver fresh groceries and other essentials directly to a customer's home, to 30 million households by the end of 2022. Walmart hopes to operate a completely zero-emissions fleet by 2040 and BrightDrop will play a big part of it.

BrightDrop said the first vans for Walmart will hit the road as early as 2023 as production continues to ramp up and deliveries commence.