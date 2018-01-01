VW will boost e-Golf production to meet growing demand

The first electric Volkswagen e-Golf had less than 100 miles of range, making it a tough sell for buyers in certain markets. But an update for 2017 boosted its range, and subsequently, its demand.

Volkswagen will have to increase e-Golf manufacturing output in order to meet increased demand, InsideEVs reports. Instead of building its electric hatchback in single shifts each day, VW will add a second shift of e-Golf production, doubling its output from 35 cars a day to 70.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

This won't happen overnight, though. The increased vehicle output will take place in stages, and it doesn't start until March 2018. Hopefully, demand will stay high during this interim period.

When Volkswagen updated the e-Golf for the 2017 model year, the biggest improvement came in the battery. Its 35.8-kWh battery now provided for 125 miles of EPA-estimated range, up from the old battery's 83 miles. It also packs the latest iteration of Volkswagen's infotainment system, as well as a new screen that replaces the gauge cluster.

We took the updated e-Golf for a spin last year, and we found that the EPA's range estimate might actually be a bit conservative. And, with a starting price around $30,000 before incentives, it's a deal nearly on par with the 2018 Nissan Leaf. Not too shabby!