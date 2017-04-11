VW to offer 6-year transferable warranty for Atlas, Tiguan

Volkswagen says it's willing to do what it takes to earn back the trust of its buyers after Dieselgate, and this new warranty program for its latest crossovers is an excellent example of that.

The automaker will offer six-year, 72,000-mile, bumper-to-bumper warranties for both the 2018 Atlas and the 2018 Tiguan when they go on sale this year. To make matters even better, the automaker will allow the warranty to be transferable beyond the first owner.

"We're confident in the reliability and workmanship of these SUVs, and we want our customers to be confident in their purchase," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, in a statement. "We believe this warranty will lead to reduced cost of ownership for Volkswagen owners."

The bumper-to-bumper warranty includes powertrain coverage for engines, transmissions and all-wheel-drive systems, as well, which is also transferable.

Volkswagen is quick to note that its warranty surpasses those of its competitors in certain ways. The most common industry basic warranty is three years or 36,000 miles, and most powertrain warranties cover up to five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Hyundai and Kia are rare exceptions, with their basic warranties covering five years or 60,000 miles, and their powertrain warranties lasting for 10 years or 100,000 miles.

However, when transferred, Hyundai's powertrain warranty dips down to five years or 60,000 miles from the date it was sold new.

The new warranty rolls out on VW's two newest model lines, but if it's well received, it's expected to spread throughout the company's lineup over time.