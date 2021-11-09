Volkswagen is recalling 1,285 Tiguans over a loose brake fitting

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Volkswagen's popular 2022 Tiguan is being recalled over concerns that a loose brake line fitting at the right front wheel could cause issues with loss of braking power. The recall affects 1,285 vehicles, according to a filing last week from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While the recall itself is serious, as is any recall related to a vehicle's braking system, this one has a pretty simple fix that involves a Volkswagen tech simply tightening up the fitting. This recall, like all recalls, will be performed by your VW dealer free of charge.

Owners of affected 2022 Tiguans can expect to be notified by Volkswagen on or around Dec. 21. If you believe your vehicle is one of those affected, or if you just have questions, you can reach out to Volkswagen's customer service department at 1-800-893-5298 and give recall number 19Q4.