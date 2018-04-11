Volkswagen Jetta GLI to return with shades of GTI

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When I posted a shot of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta to my Instagram page, one current Jetta owner bemoaned the new model's move to a simpler and less engaging torsion-beam rear suspension setup. Well, Josh, don't worry, because the upcoming Jetta GLI will remedy that.

The Jetta GLI will return within the year, Autoblog reports, citing a conversation with a VW spokesperson during the 2019 VW Jetta media drive. The return of the sportiest Jetta variant shouldn't come as a complete surprise, but the upgrades it's packing are certainly worth noting.

My friend Josh (and, I'm sure, many other enthusiasts) will be excited to hear that the new Jetta GLI will ditch the torsion-beam rear suspension in favor of a proper multi-link arrangement, which should have it feeling even more composed when the going gets twisty. I took a quick spin in the 2019 Jetta this week, and while I rather enjoyed it, there's always room for dynamic improvement.

In addition to the suspension, Autoblog says the new GLI will pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 gas engine. If it's the same engine in the Golf GTI, that means the GLI will have 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet at its disposal, a far cry from the standard Jetta's 1.4-liter, which puts out just 147 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque.

Until then, there's plenty to love with the standard 2019 Jetta. It's inexpensive, and its tech and driving dynamics put it up with the best of the compact segment. Head over to our First Take to get the full lowdown.