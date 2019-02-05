VW teases Jetta GLI just ahead of Chicago Auto Show debut

Volkswagen's new Jetta lineup is about to get a whole lot sportier.
VW published a teaser for the upcoming Jetta GLI on Twitter this week. The video is quick, showing a hint of the GLI's front grille, which looks much sportier than any other Jetta grille. It carries a lot of visual similarity to the GTI, which makes sense, since this is essentially the Jetta's GTI trim.
All we know is that it will debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. In terms of what specifications to expect, it's anybody's guess. The GLI might use the same 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 as before, with 210 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, but I'm hoping that it adopts the latest GTI engine, which would boost output to 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Either way, it won't be long before we find out for sure. The Chicago Auto Show's media days kick off on Thursday, and Volkswagen's press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central.
Chicago Auto Show 2019
