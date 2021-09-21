Volkswagen ID 4 nabs coveted IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus award

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Volkswagen's ID 4 electric crossover is still pretty new on the scene, but it's already proving popular, and now, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, it may be about to get even more popular.

That's because the IIHS has awarded the Volkswagen ID 4 its highly coveted and extremely difficult to acquire Top Safety Pick Plus award. That would be a coup for any brand, but given that the ID 4 is VW's first purpose-built EV to go on sale in the US, it's an even bigger deal.

The standards that a car has to meet to qualify for Top Safety Pick Plus are challenging to meet and include earning good ratings in all six of the IIHS' notoriously tough crash tests, including the small overlap tests, moderate overlap tests, roof strength tests and head restraint tests. It also has to have an available front crash prevention system that rates as advanced or superior in vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. Finally, it must be equipped standard with good or acceptable-rated headlights across all available trim levels.

That the ID 4 aces all these evaluations makes a strong case for future ID models based on the ID 4's platform receiving similar accolades, which bodes well for the electric subbrand going forward.

The ID 4 is available to reserve from dealers, with prices starting at around $40,000 for the Pro version.