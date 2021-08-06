Volkswagen teases electric ID 5 GTX ahead of Munich debut

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Considering crossover-coupes are all the rage, Volkswagen's new ID 5 GTX should come as no surprise. It's a swoopier version of the ID 4 crossover we know and love, and it'll debut in "near-production concept" form next month, Volkswagen confirmed Friday.

The ID 5 GTX rides on the same Modular Electric Drive Matrix architecture as the ID 4, and uses a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain. Volkswagen did not release any concrete ID 5 GTX specs, but the recently unveiled ID 4 GTX has 299 horsepower, which is good for a 6.2-second 0-to-60-mph time. With its 77-kilowatt-hour battery, Volkswagen estimates the ID 5 GTX will have a 309-mile range, though that's on the notoriously optimistic European WLTP test cycle.

A Volkswagen of America spokesperson told Roadshow the company is not planning to offer the ID 5 in the United States. VW is not giving us the ID 4 GTX, either, but we will soon have a new dual-motor ID 4 option, in addition to the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor variant currently on sale.

Given the popularity of crossover-coupes around the world -- not to mention Volkswagen's ambitious electrification plans -- the ID 5 looks like it'll be a hit. Look for the ID 5 GTX to make its debut on Sept. 7 during the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show.