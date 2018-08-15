VW will paint your 2019 Golf R like a Lamborghini Huracan for $2,500

For some time now, Volkswagen has offered its Golf R in a variety of wild colors... in Canada. We Yanks have missed out on some truly interesting ways to give VW's hottest hatch some additional flair, but now, we can throw the FOMO out the window.

Volkswagen has now opened up its Spektrum program to US customers, starting with the 2019 VW Golf R. For the not-so-low price of $2,500, buyers will be able to spec one of 40 different custom colors for their 292-horsepower five-door.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The colors are all over the spectrum, ranging from a more demure garnet to Viper Green Metallic, which was most recently included in the paint options for the Lamborghini Huracán. VW's paint nostalgia goes deeper than the Lambo, though -- Deep Blue Pearl came from the fourth- and fifth-generation R32, while Mars Red is a throwback to the first-gen GTI. Personally, I'm a fan of that wild neon teal, a color I've been lusting after since I learned it was available in Canada.

Of course, you won't be able to pick out a paint color and grab the car from the lot in a day or two. Instead, you'll have to custom-order the car. VW estimates that, once the order has been submitted, owners should expect to receive their car within 2 to 4 months.

VW will add the Spektrum palette to its online configurator in the near future, which will offer prospective owners and tire-kickers alike the chance to see the colors in better detail before potentially pulling the trigger. If digital isn't your preferred medium, dealers will also have a color sample kit on hand to peruse in person.