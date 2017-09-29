VW is expanding its six-year, 72,000-mile warranties to cover nearly every new 2018 Volkswagen sold. It originally started offering the warranties to Atlas and Tiguan buyers in order to earn back trust after Dieselgate, the emissions scandal that's cost the company an estimated $30 billion.

Called the People First Warranty, this transferable six-year warranty not only covers the 2018 Atlas and Tiguan, but the following 2018 Volkswagen vehicles: Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta and Passat.

There won't be a Touareg for the 2018 model year -- in the US, at least -- and the CC is not going to return for 2018, either. Both the Tiguan Limited and the new e-Golf are 2017 models, so they aren't covered. Not yet, at least. But otherwise, VW's entire lineup ends up under the People First Warranty umbrella.

The six-year, 72,000-mile warranty is bumper-to-bumper, which means it covers not only the powertrain, but just about everything else, except for whatever exterior damage you cause by being a bad driver. Best of all, it can be transferred to subsequent owners, with the warranty ending when it would have for the initial owner.

This gives Volkswagen one of the best basic warranties among its peers. Toyota and Ford offer three-year, 36,000-mile basic warranties, although Hyundai and Kia are a bit better with five-year, 60,000-mile warranties. Hyundai, Kia and others do have longer powertrain-specific warranties stretching as long as 10 years or 100,000 miles. Transferring that last warranty, though, drops that coverage period down to five years or 60,000 miles.